WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Food and Drug Administration has approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

The move comes after the FDA's advisory committee voted earlier this week to recommend the vaccine for children.

If the Centers for Disease Control gives the okay next week, kids could start getting shots later this month.

Pfizer reported its vaccine was nearly 91 percent effective at preventing symptomatic illness for children.