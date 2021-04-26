Dollar Days return to Texas State Aquarium

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dollar Days are back at the Texas State Aquarium and they are bigger than ever.
Instead of just one day of admission, the TSA will feature three days of discounted admission from today through Wednesday.
Admission is $2 per person.
The aquarium aims that extending this event over a three-day period will help reduce crowding and keep capacity below the 30% maximum while providing the community expanded access to the Aquarium.
If the Aquarium hits maximum capacity, staff will allow people to enter the Aquarium on a first-come, first-serve basis.
As guests exit, those in line will be allowed to enter. The Aquarium will not offer any animal presentations during Community Days. Guests are advised to arrive early through the promotion in order to avoid long wait times.
Among the rules of the event include:
- Community Day’s $2 admission gives access to all of the Aquarium’s exhibits, including the 400,000-gallon H-E-B Caribbean Sea shark habitat and the H-E-B Underwater Dolphin Room.
- Parking in the Aquarium’s lot is $5 per vehicle.
- Hours of operation for $2 Community Days will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Children 2 and under will receive free admission.
- Tickets can only be purchased at the door during Community Days. There are no tickets available for purchase in advance or online.
- Guests do not have to be Corpus Christi/local residents to enjoy the discount, as everyone is welcome.
- The Texas State Aquarium’s health and safety guidelines, including social distancing and mask protocols, will be in effect. Complimentary masks are available upon request. For more information on the aquarium's health and safety procedures, please click here.
- The H-E-B Splash Park will be closed during Community Days.
- The Whataburger 4D theater will be closed.