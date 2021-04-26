Dollar Days return to Texas State Aquarium

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dollar Days are back at the Texas State Aquarium and they are bigger than ever.

Instead of just one day of admission, the TSA will feature three days of discounted admission from today through Wednesday.

Admission is $2 per person.

The aquarium aims that extending this event over a three-day period will help reduce crowding and keep capacity below the 30% maximum while providing the community expanded access to the Aquarium.

If the Aquarium hits maximum capacity, staff will allow people to enter the Aquarium on a first-come, first-serve basis.

As guests exit, those in line will be allowed to enter. The Aquarium will not offer any animal presentations during Community Days. Guests are advised to arrive early through the promotion in order to avoid long wait times.

Among the rules of the event include: