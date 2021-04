CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If your car registration expired during the pandemic - the clock is ticking.

You have two days left to get your car renewed. If you don't heed the deadline, you could get a ticket.

The temporary waiver issued by Gov. Greg Abbott ends on Wednesday. That’s when police will begin ticketing people with expired registration stickers or registration receipts.

And if you want to avoid long lines, you can renew your registration online at www.texas.gov.