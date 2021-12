CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Because of the pandemic, Del Mar College will host its 2021 winter commencement as a virtual ceremony on Friday.

College reps say 601 students are graduating, including 180 who will actually be part of this ceremony.

The pre-show starts at 6:30 p.m. the formal ceremony starts at 7 p.m.

Our Katia Uriarte will serve as commencement speaker.