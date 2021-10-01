COVID-19 testing, vaccinations, and Regeneron Infusion Therapy next week

Whether you’re in need of a COVID-19 test or vaccine, the city of Corpus Christi has got you covered.

Next week, free COVID-19 testing will be offered at the Christus Spohn Hospital Memorial site on Monday Oct. 4 and Wednesday Oct. 6 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

If you want to get yourself a little protection and spend less time getting tested, COVID-19 vaccinations are available to those 12 and older. Minors 12-17 can receive their first and second dose of the Pfizer shot with written parental consent. Those 18 and older can receive either the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson&Johnson shot.

Booster shots are also available to those over 65, those 18 and older with high risk of severe COVID-19 symptoms, and those whose job exposure to COVID-19 puts them at a higher risk for complications. You can find out if you are eligible here .

Now let’s say you’re infected with the coronavirus right now. Regeneron Infusion Therapy is available to those who qualify. To receive the monoclonal treatment, you have to be at least 12-years-old, weigh at least 88 pounds, have a doctors referral, and fall into one or more of the following groups:

Obese or overweight with a body mass index (BMI) of 25 or greater

Pregnant

Chronic kidney disease

Diabetes

HIV

Leukemia

Immunocompromised

Cardiovascular disease

Hypertension

Chronic lung disease

Moderate to severe asthma

Sickle cell disease

If you think you may fall into one of the above categories, call your doctor to get a referral. If you don’t have a primary care doctor, you can call (800) 742-5990, and the staff will evaluate if you qualify.

The Regeneron Infusion Clinic is located at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds in Robstown. It’s open seven days a week from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. If you don’t have an appointment, walk-ins are welcome at 8:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., and 4:00 p.m.

All testing, vaccinations, and infusion therapies are free.