COVID-19 surge lessening in some hard-hit states

There are positive signs the latest COVID-19 surge is slowing in some parts of the country.

While the number of new daily cases nationwide remains high, numbers are improving in some of the earliest hit states like New York.

Cases in that state are averaging just more than 51,000, down significantly from the 85,000 cases per day average only a week ago.

Johns Hopkins University reported a daily average of 800,000 new cases nationwide over the last week.

But despite those positive trends, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy expects to see the number of COVID-19 cases rise around the nation - at least for the next few weeks.

Murthy says most areas haven't yet seen a peak.

And according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services -- more than 150,000 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, as of Sunday.

