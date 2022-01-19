COVID-19 at-home tests are now just a few clicks away

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You can now order up to four free COVID-19 rapid tests to be delivered to your home.

The Biden administration quietly rolled out COVIDtests.gov ahead of today's formal launch.

Doctors say the tests are reliable, but people with symptoms who test negative should follow up with a PCR test.

"The home tests are good as a screening tool," said Dr. Angelique Campen at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center. "What we are seeing is the PCR tests usually show positive one to two 2 days before a home test."

To order, you'll need to provide your name and a mailing address. A credit card number will not be required and those ordering tests will not be charged for shipping.

You can also share your email address and receive status updates on your order, but it's not required.

Every household can order up to four tests.

Administration officials say they predict it will take anywhere from seven to 12 days for the tests to ship.

In addition to the government run website, private health insurance companies have also been told to cover the costs of any additional at-home rapid COVID-19 tests that you pay for out of pocket.

CBS News reports the Biden administration will also announce today it plans to provide 400 million N95 masks free to Americans.

If you test positive for COVID-19 with any at-home test, please report your result to the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District by going to www.cctexas.com [cctexas.com] and click on “Submit At-Home COVID-19 Test Results.”

