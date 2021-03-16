Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

COVID-19 antibodies increasing in blood donors

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ross D. Franklin/AP
A person donates blood as they talk with an American Red Cross staffer during a Red Cross and Arizona Diamondbacks baseball team blood drive at Chase Field Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
donating blood
Posted at 10:47 AM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 15:54:59-04

Signs of coronavirus antibodies are showing up more frequently in blood donations according to the American Red Cross.

They report more than 20 percent of donations from unvaccinated people for the first week of March showed COVID-19 antibodies. The Red Cross says the presence of antibodies "does not confirm infection or immunity"... but indicates a person was likely exposed to the virus.

The agency says the frequency of antibodies showing up in blood donations increased with the number of cases. Antibodies showed up in just over one percent of donations last July, four percent in October and 12 percent in January.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.