COVID-19 antibodies increasing in blood donors

Signs of coronavirus antibodies are showing up more frequently in blood donations according to the American Red Cross.

They report more than 20 percent of donations from unvaccinated people for the first week of March showed COVID-19 antibodies. The Red Cross says the presence of antibodies "does not confirm infection or immunity"... but indicates a person was likely exposed to the virus.

The agency says the frequency of antibodies showing up in blood donations increased with the number of cases. Antibodies showed up in just over one percent of donations last July, four percent in October and 12 percent in January.