Corpus Christi-Nueces County set to distribute 18,000 vaccines next week

First and second dose vaccination walk-thru clinics are set for next week for all adults over the age of 18. Find out where vaccines are being administered and how to register below.

Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Bend

Monday April 5 (Moderna)



Up to 3,000 doses available

8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Richard Borchard Regional Fairgrounds

Tuesday April 6 (Johnson & Johnson and Moderna)



2,000 Johnson & Johnson doses available

9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

2,000 Moderna first doses available (second-dose patrons also welcome)

12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday April 7 (Moderna)



5,000 first doses available

2,000 second doses available

Starts at 9:00 a.m.

Thursday April 8 (Moderna)



1,000 first doses available

3,300 second doses available

Starts at 9:00 a.m.