City will provide in-home vaccinations of mRNA vaccine

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi has announced an In-Home Vaccination Program to provide an additional dose of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine to those who need it.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo announced the program and added that the existing Save Our Seniors Program will offer the newly approved additional dose of the mRNA vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommends that people whose immune systems are moderate to severely compromised receive an additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization, it is important that only individuals who are moderately or severely immunocompromised receive the additional vaccine. ACIP’s recommendation includes people with a range of conditions, such as recipients of organ or stem cell transplants and active recipients of treatment for cancer, among other conditions.

The Corpus Christi Fire Department (CCFD) will be administering the additional mRNA vaccine to immunocompromised individuals via the In-Home Vaccination Program and the Save Our Seniors Program. There is no cost for the vaccinations.

“We must get vaccines to members of our community who are immunocompromised who are at a much higher risk of experiencing severe symptoms from the COVID-19 virus,” Guajardo said. “Now that the CDC has approved the additional mRNA for the immunocompromised, we will continue to find ways to bring these vaccinates to you.”

Immunocompromised residents seeking the additional dose of the mRNA vaccine can call the City of Corpus Christi Call Center at 826-CITY (2489) to register for the In-Home Vaccination Program. City staff will contact those residents who received vaccines via the City’s Save our Seniors Vaccination Program to offer the additional dose of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccines available will be Moderna or Pfizer and will be administered by the CCFD.

For more information, call 361-826-CITY (2489) or go to www.cctexas.com/coronavirus [cctexas.com]

