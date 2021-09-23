CDC meeting convenes again Thursday on COVID booster order

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Centers for Disease Control committee resumes its two-day meeting today to debate who should be the first to receive COVID-19 boosters.

The committee could soon vote on booster recommendations, but it all depends on Food and Drug Administration.

The agency must first approve the proposed recommendations, which states, seniors who are most at-risk should get the boosters first.

Once the FDA provides the go-ahead, it goes back to the CDC for final approval. Once approved, the boosters can then be administered.

