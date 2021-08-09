CCISD says parents can request desk shields and other items for back-to-school safety

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thousands of students will begin their first day of school tomorrow in both the CCISD and Flour Bluff School districts.

CCISD saying they are ready to welcome back students and with the COVID-19 virus still heavily active, the school district says they encourage parents to send their kids to school with masks.

The district says they are also ready to provide students, teachers, and staff with items that can protect them.

All they have to do is ask.

“Things that our parents can request: (desk) shields, ask for shields," says CCISD Deputy Superintendent Kimberly James. "Also send your students with a mask. We highly encourage our parents to send their students with masks. We are providing wipes, providing again just like last year - gel hand sanitizers, face shields, napkins or tissues. Those are also things they can send with (the child) but those are things we are providing our teachers and our students.”

Parents can call the individual schools and ask for these items.

The district has released a plan for welcoming students as they return back to school for the 2021-22 school year and developed a COVID-19 safety task force to monitor the situation and adjust as necessary.

The Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan will be available for public comment through Aug. 12.