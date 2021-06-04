CCISD graduations adhering to safety guidelines

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Graduations for the Corpus Christi Independent School District kicked into high gear Friday.

A few months ago, if you would have asked seniors who are a part of Corpus Christi Independent School District if they would get their traditional graduation day, they probably would tell you not a chance.

“No, not at all," said Mia Delgado, a graduate of Mary Carroll High School. "Thought we’d have one at maybe Cabaniss, but I didn’t think that we were going to come back here.”

“Yeah I definitely didn’t think that we would graduate in the ABC," said Emily Barrera, another Carroll High School graduate. "I thought that we would be on the field.”

Even parents were a bit skeptical.

“No, I had to wait for the actual piece of paper to say it’s legit," said Jessica Rodriguez, whose son graduated from Carroll . "After that, it was downhill from there. I was excited. I actually gave him his graduation ring, I was waiting until that piece of paper came, till the final day.”

But the day has come for many seniors. Three high schools were holding their commencement at American Bank Center on Friday. Ray, Carroll and King High School seniors will be graduates by the end of the day.

“He was very nervous," said Rodriguez. "All him and his friends were very nervous because of the limited seating. The family couldn’t have too many people come. But now that they’re here all of them are excited.”

“A lot of our senior year was taken away from us," Barrera said. "So, I'm happy that we got this little piece.”

Although able to hold the event, CCISD put safety precautions in place. Only four guests were allowed per student. Masks are recommended. Families need to social distance from other families while seated. And in between ceremonies, crews went around the arena disinfecting seats.

Despite the limitations, the excitement wasn’t lacking.

"I'm ecstatic," said Rodriguez. "I’m already jumping for joy inside and I'm just ready to see him walk the stage."

CCISD will continue with graduations on Saturday June 4 and Friday, June 11.

Delgado said she will be heading to Texas A&M University-Kingsville to play volleyball this fall. Barrera will be attending Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

If you’re a friend or family to one of these graduating seniors and can’t be at graduation, CCISD said they are streaming all ceremonies on their YouTube page.