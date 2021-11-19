CCISD conducts COVID vaccination clinic on Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District will host a vaccine clinic over the weekend.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the back parking lot of Cunningham Middle School at South Park, 2901 McArdle.

The clinic is open for everyone aged 5 and up.

Parental consent is require for students under the age of 18.

To register for the event, click here.

The event comes as update information shows that 19 children aged 5 to 11 have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Nueces County so far.

The county reports 1,039 kids have received their first dose of the vaccine.

