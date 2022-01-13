Watch
CCISD bus delays could occur because of staffing shortages

COVID-19 surge blamed for school bus driver shortage
There could be delays Thursday for some Corpus Christi Independent School District students getting to and coming back from school.
Posted at 4:54 AM, Jan 13, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There could be delays Thursday for some Corpus Christi Independent School District students getting to and coming back from school.

The CCISD told parents and students that there could be bus route delays because of a staff and bus driver shortage.

A tweet posted by the district Wednesday night said "students may experience morning and/or afternoon bus stop delays and/or see different CCISD drivers than usual."

CCISD chief communication officer Leanne Libby said there's a shortage in bus drivers and staff because of the recent COVID-19 surge.

CCISD is asking for parents and students to be patient as they navigate both the shortage and the surge.

The district has 55 driver positions open.

To learn how to apply, check out their website here.

