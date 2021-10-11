Watch
Brooks County has highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in the Coastal Bend

Posted at 12:01 PM, Oct 11, 2021
Brooks County has the highest vaccination rate of 12 and up persons in the Coastal Bend.

The Texas Department of State Health and Services provides an interactive tool that tracks vaccination rates throughout Texas.

According to the Texas DSHS, here is how the rest of the Coastal Bend stacks up as of Oct. 10 at 4 p.m.:

KRIS 6 reporter Andrew Christiansen is looking into why certain counties have had less trouble getting their communities vaccinated against COVID-19.

Get the full story tonight on KRIS 6 News on TV and online.

