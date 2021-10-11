Brooks County has highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in the Coastal Bend

Brooks County has the highest vaccination rate of 12 and up persons in the Coastal Bend.

The Texas Department of State Health and Services provides an interactive tool that tracks vaccination rates throughout Texas.

According to the Texas DSHS, here is how the rest of the Coastal Bend stacks up as of Oct. 10 at 4 p.m.:

💉Many people on our social media accounts wanted to know what percent of the population is #vaccinated against #COVID. Tonight check out my story about why some counties have higher rates at 6 on @KRIS6News 💉 pic.twitter.com/bKHbmtlPOf — Andrew Christiansen (@a_christiansen_) October 11, 2021

KRIS 6 reporter Andrew Christiansen is looking into why certain counties have had less trouble getting their communities vaccinated against COVID-19.

Get the full story tonight on KRIS 6 News on TV and online.