Bee County reports 358 active COVID-19 cases Friday

Patrick Johnstone/KRIS 6 News
Posted at 4:00 PM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 17:03:58-04

The Bee County Office of Emergency Management is reporting 358 active COVID-19 cases as of Friday.

Of those cases, 32 patients are hospitalized in the county and 6 patients are on a ventilator. The county says 6 percent of the admitted patients have been vaccinated and 29 of the total patients are Bee County residents.

Bee County cases by age group:

Texas Department of Criminal Justice William G. McConnell Unit inmates are not included in this group.

Currently, Bee County says 11,874 citizens are fully vaccinated which is about 42% of eligible citizens and 14,158 citizens are partially vaccinated.

Bee County vaccinations by age group:

According to the United States Census Bureau, the estimated population of Bee County in July of 2019 was 32,565.

