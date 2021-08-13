Bee County reports 358 active COVID-19 cases Friday

The Bee County Office of Emergency Management is reporting 358 active COVID-19 cases as of Friday.

Of those cases, 32 patients are hospitalized in the county and 6 patients are on a ventilator. The county says 6 percent of the admitted patients have been vaccinated and 29 of the total patients are Bee County residents.

Bee County cases by age group:

Texas Department of Criminal Justice William G. McConnell Unit inmates are not included in this group.

Bee County Office of Emergency Management

Currently, Bee County says 11,874 citizens are fully vaccinated which is about 42% of eligible citizens and 14,158 citizens are partially vaccinated.

Bee County vaccinations by age group:

Bee County Office of Emergency Management

According to the United States Census Bureau, the estimated population of Bee County in July of 2019 was 32,565.