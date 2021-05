BANQUETE, Texas — After being canceled last year, Banquete High School will be holding its prom this year for juniors and seniors.

In March, we reported the majority of funding for the prom usually comes from concessions during football games.

But due to COVID-19 restrictions, raising money was hard this year.

Thanks to some anonymous donors, the district has secured a venue and DJ for this year's prom. They are still hoping to raise funds for food and drinks.