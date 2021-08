CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County reports 133 cases of COVID-19 and three deaths on Sunday.

The deaths were two men and one woman in their 60’s and 90’s. Their comorbidities included, hypertension, heart disease cholelithiasis and cancer. This brings the total deaths in the county to 949.

The total number of cases in the county is now at 55,797 with 48,352 recovered.