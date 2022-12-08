Christmas lights can add to your electricity bill

Inside Energy said an American home fully decorated with lights might spend an extra $58.34 on their energy bill this month.

That number was calculated based on the type of decoration being used and how much electricity is used over the holiday season.

“Very few people decorate in this neighborhood but Rose and I, we decorate,” said Pauline Garza.

Garza lives on Naples Drive where she has noticed fewer and fewer neighbors are decorating their homes for Christmas.

“My house inside is decorated. I have a Christmas tree and outside is decorated too,” Garza said.

Having on all these lights adds up. The latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows the national average price for electricity for customers in September 2022 was a little more than 16 cents per kilowatt-hour.

Tom Tagliabue has already noticed a rise in his electricity bill.

“There’s more of a demand but it’s an investment we make because it makes us happy and it makes other people happy,” Tagliabue said.

Tagliabue’s home on Ocean Drive is easy to spot. With over 100 figures lighting up his front yard.

To manage the energy costs Tagliabue has found ways to save money.

“You switch to LEDs, and you can power a whole lot more. It makes all the difference in the world,” Tagliabue said.

Plus, investing in new equipment

“If you’re worried about saving money on Christmas lights have them on timers. You can set them for long periods of time,” Tagliabue explained.

There are other ways to save money and enjoy an energy-efficient holiday. Click here.