Chris Andrews Boating Center in Portland resumes construction.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Chris Andrews Boating Center in Portland has resumed construction.

The City Manager tells us there will be a kayak ramp, 2 boating ramps, and a fish cleaning station.

“Water sports is big in Portland, but access can be limited. There’s some amazing wind and water here and it’s a world class spot for wind sports,” Kiteboarding.com Manager, Joey Stephenson said.

So much so that you can spot someone out on the water, whether fishermen, boaters or kayakers.

“There’s a certain time of the season I like to fish over here,” local fisherman Joe Alvarez said.

While out by Nueces Bay, Alvarez asked about the Chris Andrews Boating Center.

“I would use it as soon as it’s done being built. I hope it gets done in a timely manner,” Alvarez said.

Alvarez and others in the community have been waiting for this boating center since it was announced in 2022.

“It’s a $1.2-million project,” Portland City Manager, Brian DeLatte said.

Delatte said there were some major setbacks.

“Whenever a contractor walks off a job there’s a bond that the contractor had to have submitted to the city saying they would finish the work. When they don’t do that, that bond, we have to go through their insurance company in order to get the funding to finish the job. That process isn’t as quick as I would like,” Delatte said

With a new contractor finishing the job. The city is closer to reaching its goal.

“This is just in continuation to the long-term vision of the city council to make this marine recreational area,” DeLatte said.

Once the boating center is ready, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held. That's expected to take place early this summer.