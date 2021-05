The restaurant chain Chili's Grill & Bar is looking to hire 10,000 new employees in the next 10 weeks.

The company said it’s looking to fill a number of part-time job including servers, hosts, To-Go specialists, cooks and more. Chili's Grill & Bar says its Hourly Team Members earn an average of $10 to $20 per hour and can receive benefits like medical, dental and vision plans.

To see a list of openings, click here.