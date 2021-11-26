Black Friday shopping in underway in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The holiday shopping season is officially underway with retailers expecting to ring up about 850 billion dollars in sales this year.

The doors of Academy Sports and Outdoors opened at 5 a.m..

People lined up to get a first look at the 1 day only special deals for Black Friday shopping.

Items range from sports supplies, exercise equipment, outdoor grilling, clothing and so much more.

For example, if you're interested in buying a new treadmill. Shoppers say they are excited to find the Platform Carbon Treadmill is 50%. It was $1,299 and now its $649.

If you need some shows to use with a new treadmill that's up to 40% off.

Its not just at Academy where you'll find sales. The National Retail Federation says this post Thanksgiving shopping weekend will break records. Nearly 2 million more people than last year will shop from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday.

Before you head out the door this Black Friday. Check store, several retailers announced changes to their holiday schedule.

Academy Sports and Outdoors will be open until 11 p.m..

This year’s top Black Friday deals at Academy Sports + Outdoors include:

Walmart will close it doors at 11 p.m..

Best Buy will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m..

La Palmera mall announced its doors will open at 6 a.m..

