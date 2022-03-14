Bay Area Bicycles sees sales increase as gas prices rise

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sticker shock at the pump has many Americans planning to make some changes.

A survey by AAA revealed that with the cost of a gallon of gas at least $4 a gallon nationwide, 60 percent of Americans said they'll change their driving and lifestyle habits and 80 percent of all drivers surveyed said they would drive less to save on fuel. About 53 percent of older Americans said they would cut back on shopping or dinning out to save money.

Mari Marlow, the owner of Bay Area Bicycles said from January to now, there has been a 15-20 percent increase in business, and rising gas prices is one of the reasons why they've seen this jump.

Marlow said April through October is the busiest time of year for Bay Area Bicycles. Electric bikes are their most popular item. They sell at least one E-bike and five average pedal bicycles a day.

Right now, there is a waiting list for e- bikes. This is good for business, but it's also bringing a new challenge to keep up with demand.

“It's still kind of hard to get some stuff right now because of shipping (and) all those delays that we’ve seen so, when we do find inventory, we order it that way we have it here for customers," Marlow said.

She said depending on how much you drive, some people can buy a bike for the cost of a weeks worth of gas.