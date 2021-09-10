Baker middle school news teams creates 9/11 commemoration video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Baker Middle School's student news team put together a commemorative video, touching on the importance of 9/11 from the perspective of community members.

“So everyone at school will be able to watch and everyone can remember 9/11,” said news team member, Veyda Favela.

Future journalists in the Baker Middle School news team are learning the basics of video production. Eighth-grader, Veyda Favela is one of the students who dedicated her time to create the 9/11 commemorative video.

“I think our final product was pretty amazing so I'm really proud of what we were able to do,” said Favela.

“We use WeVideo and it usually takes 10 minutes, so I can drag the clips we have and add the green screen effect,” said news team member Marcus Hernandez.

They say they couldn't miss the opportunity to hear from the members of the Bronco family, interviewing a veteran and a firefighter who are spouses of two Baker Middle School teachers.

“I'm just an outsider who's able to learn from other people, so I think being able to get a perspective of people involved was really important for this interview,” said Favela.

While these students were born 6 years after the September 11th attacks, Principal John Dobbins said the work they did makes a difference.

“The events of 9/11 are still impacting their lives so it really helps them understand what is going on in the world around them,” he said.

Dobbins said the school will use the video to teach others and every class will show it during homeroom period.

There is also a day of events scheduled for Friday, September 10, 2021 at the school to honor those who lost their lives 20 years ago.

To see all newscasts from the Baker Middle School news team, click here. The special 9/11 commemorative video will be posted late morning Friday.