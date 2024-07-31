School districts across the Coastal Bend collect school supply donations from Operation SOS

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Our Operation Supply Our Students drive wrapped up last week, and on Tuesday, area school districts from across the Coastal Bend were at Holt Cat on South Padre Island Drive, picking up boxes and boxes stuffed with school supplies.

All the donations made last week to Operation SOS made it possible to collect these supplies.

Robstown Independent School District was one of the districts picking up these supplies Tuesday morning. A group of employees loaded up five pallets of school supplies.

"Man, we really appreciate it. This is great, man; this is a great thing they're doing for the students," said Albert Castaneda, a Robstown ISD employee.

"I'm from Freer ISD. I'm picking up school supplies for Freer, for the school, for the kids," said Linda Worshan of Freer ISD.

The pick-ups continue tomorrow, with more than 40 Coastal Bend school districts getting supplies that will help over 30,000 students.