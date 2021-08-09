G-PISD giving away school supplies today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gregory-Portland ISD is helping ensure every student who needs school supplies is prepared for the upcoming school year.

The Gregory-Portland Independent School District is holding a school supply giveaway this afternoon. In a social media post on Facebook, the district says they are distributing backpacks and school supplies for Wildcats in need of support.

From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (or while supplies last), the district will be outside the G-PISD Student Support Center. That's located at 1100 Lang Rd. in Portland, Texas.

The district asks that families place a piece of paper on the dashboard of their vehicle with their student's first and last name, Student ID and grade level.