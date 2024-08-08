Corpus Christi ISD is cracking down on cell phone guidelines for the 2024-2025 school year

Corpus Christi Independent School Districtwill be implementing a stronger set of guidelines and rules regarding communication devices such as cell phones, as well as earbuds and headphones for the upcoming school year.

The policy that began in 2018 and will now be enforced is be that students in grades PK-8 must keep these devices turned off and put away during school hours. While for students in grades 9-12, these devices must remain put away while in the classroom setting.

The change was made in response to growing concerns from both teachers and families that cell phones may cause a significant distraction to the learning process as well as fostering healthy social connections.

“We understand this may be an adjustment for some of our students and families,” Superintendent Roland Hernandez said.

Students needing to use a phone during school hours may request to visit the front office, and all classrooms throughout CCISD are equipped with phones that include emergency alert systems.

“While we have been, and will continue to be, a leader in blending technology into the learning process where appropriate, we agree that phones have become a significant distraction during the school day,“ said Hernandez. “We are glad to join other districts around the state and nation in placing reasonable limits we are confident will immediately result in a healthier school environment.”

The guidelines are rooted in a policy issued in 2018 that authorized schools to follow the guidelines set in the student-parent handbook, which authorized consequences such as confiscation.