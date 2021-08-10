CCISD has plans to keep students, staff safe for new school year

As all students are welcomed back to campus for in-person instruction Tuesday, Corpus Christi ISD said it has plans to keep students and staff safe.

The school district posted a return-to-in-person-instruction and continuity-of-services plan on its website last week outlining COVID-19 protocols for students and staff displaying COVID-19 symptoms, self-screenings, social distancing, and wearing a mask.

“I am trusting our students, our parents, and our community to support us and do the right thing to make sure that everyone is following the correct protocols to keep everyone safe and healthy this year,” said Veterans Memorial theater-arts teacher Laurel Brashears.

Although Texas governor Greg Abbott banned public school districts from requiring facial coverings on campus in May, a mask or face shield will be provided upon request.

“I think they have to do what’s going to make them comfortable, so if wearing a mask makes them feel comfortable then i am all for it," said new Richard King High School Principal Prudence Farrell. "Whatever they’re going to do to make themselves feel good so we can give the best for our kids, that's what we are here to do.”

Jennifer Arismendi is the Executive Director for educational support and counseling services for CCISD. She said the district is anticipating classrooms will be full, as students return for 2021-22 school semester.

Arismendi said the district encourages parents to work with their kids to wear a mask if they want to. The district will provide them.

“Same with any type of desk shield or physical barrier," Arismendi said. "We will provide those, as well to our families. All they need to do is communicate that to the front office the campus administration."

Aresmendi said the district understands there's an increased risk of transmitting the virus, and wants to encourage everyone to continue to protect themselves.

“Even if you are vaccinated, the best protection is prevention," she said. "And so we know what those prevention measures are, such as wearing your mask and social distancing; putting any barriers in place; and so that's what we are working on."

Teachers and staff say they are excited for the new school year and administrators continue to encourage staff, families and eligible students to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We are also doing a very, very, heavy job of sanitizing daily," said CCISD Superintendent Roland Hernandez. "Just reminding our parents to keep a close eye on your kids at home even before you send them to school.”