Art exhibit features artwork created by a Uvalde shooting victim

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Beeville Art Museum is making dream comes true. Their new exhibit featuring artwork created by one of the 19 students killed in the Uvalde school shooting back in May.

Inside the Beeville art museum, there are 48 pieces of art hand drawn by Alithia Ramirez.

Tracy Saucier, the director of the museum tells KRIS 6 News, getting these images ready to be displayed was important to her.

“You watch these events happen and your heart goes out and you want to do something to help,” said Saucier. “You always think, I can add to a GoFundMe but what can I do that’s going to be really meaningful.”

Saucier said the Joe Barnhart Foundation in association with the art museum wanted to help Ramirez’s dream of becoming an artist.

Their team curated an art exhibit in only 3 months.

“We thought the next big thing is to scan it and have them printed on canvas, some on paper and frame it,” Saucier said.

Hung on the walls of the Beeville Art Museum for everyone to see. Ronnie Ramirez got a chance to see it on the first day of the art exhibition.

“You’ll see her expression through colors and happy faces and large eyes. That’s why it’s called Eyes Upon the World,” said Ramirez.

Roxanne Casas said you feel as if you know Althia Ramirez by the way she expresses herself through her art.

“By seeing her artwork, you can tell she definitely loved life, loved her life and she wanted to share that with the rest of the world,” she said.

Alithia Ramirez, Eyes on the World will be open to the public until Dec.17th.

In January the exhibit will be sent to a museum in Paris, France. Truly fulfilling 10-year-old Alithia Ramirez’s dream.