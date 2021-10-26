Applications for Community Christmas now available

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This holiday season, the Catholic Charities will be providing food baskets and toys for people in the Coastal Bend, as it has for the last 55 years.

Organizers say the annual Community Christmas at Catholic Charities is an exciting time for the Catholic Diocese and an important community event.

Registration is now open and you can stop by their location at 615 Oliver Court to fill out an application.

Last year, 2,090 Christmas meals were distributed and nearly 900 children were given a Christmas toy through this program.

This year, the diocese wants to exceed those numbers. Its goal is to provide 25,000 households with a food basket. And today, volunteers with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice will help register people for toys and food from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This group will also provide participants with career information and the opportunity to speak with a recruiter.

This service is available to people in all 12 counties in the Coastal Bend.

Applicants have until Nov. 24 to register in person.

Click here to access the application.

