Any rain is a good thing for local farmers and ranchers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The little to no rain, plus the extreme heat, has troubled farmers and ranchers. Now, with the possibility of rain in our forecast, one farmer is preparing for any moisture he can get.

"Rain would definitely help out the girls. Just getting that moisture in the ground for some grass to grow. It will help bring in some insects that they normally forage for,” Daniel Graves said.

Graves is a farmer out in Robstown, where the summer heat has taken a toll on egg production. In July, his farm was at 50% capacity.

So, any chance of precipitation is extremely good news for graves and their chickens.

“It's going to bring relief for them, and as their bodies don’t have to focus on surviving the heat, they can start to redirect that energy into the protein that they’re using for egg production,” Graves said.

“Rain is something we look forward to seeing,” added Graves.

Although only some parts of the Coastal Bend have seen rain, it's always good to prepare for it.

“If you have a gutter system on your home, you can put some water catcher underneath there. Texas doesn’t have any kind of regulations prohibiting the gathering of rainwater. It’s a great source to use for your animals or your garden,” Graves said.

While any rain is a good thing, too much rain can cause some problems. Graves is already thinking about what he needs to do in his backyard.

“We just make sure we don’t have any feeders or structures in those areas that are prone to flood,” Graves said.