SEAGONVILLE, Texas — An Amber Alert has been issued Monday, April 19, 2021 for two teenage girls. Law enforcement offers said the girls were last seen early Monday morning in Seagonville.

Betancourt was last seen wearing a gold and pink shirt, jeans, brown boots, gold chain with bull, and two gold rings. Nelson was last seen wearing an orange shirt, gray sweatshirt, and shorts.

If you see them, you are asked to call the Seagonville Police Department at (972) 287-2999.