Amber Alert issued for two missing children Tuesday

Police also searching for man in connection
Posted at 6:50 AM, Aug 31, 2021
Texas law enforcement officers have issued an Amber Alert for two missing kids Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2021. Police say 10-year-old Ashlynn Wells and 11-year-old Desmond Wells are believed to be with Jesse Ray Schmidt.

The Amber Alert states Schmidt was last seen driving a black, 2012 Honda Civic with Texas license plate number of BNX6155 in the town of Rusk, about 3 hours North of Houston.

If you see Ashlynn, Desmond, Schmidt or the car, you are asked to call the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office at (903) 683-2271.

