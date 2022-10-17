Adderall Shortage impacts ADHD patients

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nichols Southside Pharmacy has responded to people in the community who call asking for Adderall because they can’t fill their prescription at other pharmacies.

The owner, John McNeil said he first noticed the shortage nearly a month ago.

"You can't just order it like you do regular medications,” he explained.

Nichols Pharmacy has been working to meet the needs of regular customers and others who are looking for ADHD medication.

McNeil tells KZTV he has tried placing an order with two drug companies he regularly uses, but it’s just not possible right now.

“Adderall or Class 2 prescriptions. It’s not like you can say hey, I want to make some more. Companies have a limit of how much they can make,” said McNeil.

According to the FDA, the largest manufacturer of the drug is a company called TEVA. They have reported manufacturing delays.

While other companies do make the drug, the FDA said they aren’t producing enough to meet demand.

McNeil has delt with the demand for some time.

“Kids that are in school that have trouble when they’re in class. Who has trouble concentrating. It’s been a lifesaver for a lot of kids,” he said.

Family Medicine Specialist, Dr. Robert Bolster prescribes ADHD medication to several patients including children and adults. Diagnosis can start at a young age.

“The screening process are just my own questions. How are things going? How are things going at school? And just watching them,” Bolster said.

Despite the Adderall shortage. Dr. Bolster highly recommends ADHD patients to seek out alternatives from their doctor.

Bolster adds, there are a number of medications that will have the same effect.