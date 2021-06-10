Governor Abbott holding border summit

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Governor Greg Abbott will host a border security summit Thursday.

The summit will bring sheriffs, police chiefs, county judges, landowners, mayors, and district attorneys together for a briefing from state officials.

That briefing is expected to cover how the state is attempting to secure the southern border, as well as how it is addressing the migrant humanitarian crisis.

The summit will be held at 5 p.m. in Del Rio, Texas.

Governor Abbott will give remarks and will be joined by officials from the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Texas Military Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety.