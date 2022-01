CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rising oil prices are being seen across the nation, resulting in higher prices we’re paying at the gas pump.

Crude oil prices in the United States rose 1.9 percent yesterday, finishing at more than $85 a barrel.

That's a high not seen since October 2014.

And gas prices, which lag behind oil prices, are also on the rise.

Analysts expect that trend to continue.

Triple-A Texas reports that consumers are paying about $2.94 a gallon this morning in Corpus Christi.