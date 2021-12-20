Price of gas skidding across nation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ho-ho-ho.

If you are making some holiday driving plans, you might be able to save a few bucks with lower gas prices across the nation.

The average U.S. price of a gallon of gas has dipped by six cents over the past two weeks - with a national average of $3.41 per gallon.

Industry analysts from the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that prices have been falling for about a month because of lower crude oil costs.

According to Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of gas across Texas is $2.898 per gallon as of Monday. A month ago it was $3.022. And a year ago, it was $1.935.

The average price in Corpus Christi currently is $2.765, according to the Triple-A. That price is down from $2.979 last month, but up signficantly from last year's average price of $1.899.

