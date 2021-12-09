Watch
Energy prices taking a noticeable dip

There's some good news at the pump as energy prices are coming down.
Posted at 7:40 AM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 08:44:44-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Consumers have felt the financial pinch from rising inflation for months.

But finally, there's some good news as energy prices are coming down - including gasoline and natural gas.

Triple-A reports the national average price for regular unleaded gas fell to $3.35 a gallon on Tuesday.

That's a seven-week low.

And the Triple-A's average price for Corpus Christi on Thursday morning for regular is $2.82 a gallon.

Home heating costs could be coming down too.

Natural gas prices plunged by more than 11 percent on Monday.

High energy prices are a key driver of the 31-year high inflation levels we've seen in recent weeks.

