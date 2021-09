Taco Bell offering 30-day taco subscription at select locations

More subscription services are available now than ever.

From Netflix to Dollar Shave Club and everything in between, the subscription service has become a part of most people's daily lives.

Taco Bell is trying a new subscription service for the taco lovers out there.

It is called the "Taco Lover's Pass" and it is available now through Nov. 24 at select locations in Tuscon, Arizona.

Subscribers to the 30-day taco pass, available through the Taco Bell app, can enjoy one of these tacos, once a day.

Crunchy Taco

Crunchy Taco Supreme

Soft Taco

Soft Taco Supreme

Doritos Locos Tacos

Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme

Spicy Potato Soft Taco

According to Chewboom, the subscription costs between $5 and $10 depending on the location of pickup.

The service is available at these restaurants:

9410 E. Golf Links Rd. Tucson, AZ, 85730