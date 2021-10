CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The average price of gas in the United States has jumped nearly six cents a gallon in the last two weeks.

The increase is a result of a price hike in crude oil.

According to Triple-a, prices in Corpus Christi now are around $2.91 a gallon on average, which is up from $2.76 last week.

Industry experts say paying more at the pump could be the new normal for a while.