ATLANTA, Georgia — Some cans of Coca-Cola products will be getting a makeover.

The company is unveiling a brand-new look this month for its flavored coke products.

Coca-Cola has revamped the appearance of both its Cherry Coke and Vanilla Coke flavors, as well as its zero caffeine options.

The new packages will start to hit shelves later this month.

Coca-Cola soon will be unveiling a new variety of its Coke with coffee.

A new mocha flavor will hit the shelves on Feb. 7.