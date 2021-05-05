CCPD warns of new phone scam

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department has issued a warning about a new phone scam.

They've received reports of a scammer claiming to be a detective with the CCPD and threatening to arrest people.

The CCPD says it's a scam and they offer this advice on how to be avoid being swindled.

First watch out for spoofing.

Many scammers will fake their phone number so it appears like a well known agency on a caller ID.

They say the caller may even provide you with a badge number and the last 4 of your social security number.

Write down as many details as you can when dealing with a possible scammer, including their phone number and the name of the caller who spoke to you.

Do not provide any of your personal or financial information over the phone to anyone.

Know your rights.

The Corpus Christi Police Department will never request pre-paid debit cards or wire transfers

Don't be bullied. And never trust a caller who uses threats or hostility.

If you believe you may be scammed, hang up the phone and report the call to authorities.