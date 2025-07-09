KINGSVILLE, Texas — Many Texans are struggling emotionally amid devastating Central Texas floods. KRIS 6 News spoke with a mental health expert for guidance on coping with these overwhelming feelings.

"I was brought to tears just watching it, seeing it over and over on social media,” Veronica Alaniz, a Kingsville resident, said. “It's just, it's just sad. I can't even imagine being in that position."

This sentiment echoes what many across the state are experiencing as they watch the disaster unfold.

Mental health expert offers tips as Texans process Central Texas flooding

"It's hard to process, you know, even the more you see things or you see the pictures of those young girls and it's at this point you have a connection with them," Taylor Godspeed, another Kingsville neighbor, said.

As Texans feel despair looking at the devastation, mental health professionals emphasize the importance of self-care during this difficult time.

"Feelings such as being scared or stressed or feeling helpless those feelings are quite normal during this time because this is an abnormal occurrence such as a natural disaster," Cory Martin, a professional counselor at Texas A&M Kingsville, said.

Martin explains how people can manage these emotions at home.

"Stick to your normal day-to-day while keeping abreast of the news, but if you're feeling overwhelmed, try to take a break from the news and social media. It's a little break can help out a lot," Martin said.

In addition to taking social media breaks, Martin emphasizes the importance of having a good support system.

He recommends using the TELUS Health App to connect with mental health resources. The crisis support line is 1-877-757-7587.

"Together we can get through this with compassion and patience," Martin said. "Working through this crisis is something we can all do as Texans as well."

For those needing additional resources, Martin suggests reaching out to 2-1-1.

Additionally, the American Red Cross Serving Central and South Texas has a Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 where you can speak to a trained mental health professional.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

