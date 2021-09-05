Watch
Soldiers detain Guinea's president, dissolve government

AP
In this image made from video, residents watch as an armored personnel carrier is seen on the streets near the presidential palace in the capital Conakry, Guinea Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. Mutinous soldiers detained President Alpha Conde on Sunday after hours of heavy gunfire rang out near the presidential palace, then announced on state television that the government had been dissolved in an apparent coup d'etat. (AP Photo)
Posted at 3:12 PM, Sep 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-05 16:30:21-04

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Mutinous soldiers in the West African nation of Guinea have detained President Alpha Conde in an apparent coup d'etat.

A video of the president in military custody was released after hours of heavy gunfire broke out near the presidential palace in the capital of Conakry. Army Col. Mamadi Doumbouya also seized the public airwaves, telling the nation that Conde's government was dissolved and the constitution was invalid.

The Defense Ministry initially had claimed the attack had been thwarted.  Conde, in power for more than a decade, had seen his popularity plummet since he sought a third term last year, saying that term limits did not apply to him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
