Mathis woman imprisoned for distributing meth packages vail mail

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A Mathis resident is heading to jail for attempting to distribute liquid methamphetamine through the mail system, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Texas.

46-year-old Elena Barrera pleaded guilty on Nov. 7, 2023 and has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute liquid meth. Barrera's prison time will also be followed by 5 years of supervised release.

According to the release, investigators began looking into Barrera in November 2020 after learning of a parcel containing liquid meth that was being shipped from Mexico to Mathis. Law enforcement intercepted the package and found approximately seven kilograms of liquid meth concealed within shampoo bottles.

When investigators later conducted a controlled delivery at the post office and Barrera picked up the package. She later admitted to authorities that she used the mail to receive multiple other packages of narcotics and to recruit others to retrieve at least six packages of narcotics for her.

At the hearing, the court heard additional evidence that described how Barrera was described as the leader, due to her recruiting and paying another individual to pick up the meth shipment for her, the release states.

Though Barrera was previously ordered to be detained, she will remain in custody pending being transferred to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.

