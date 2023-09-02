Man walks into Alice restaurant with gunshot wound; police investigating case

ALICE, Tx — Alice police are currently investigating a shooting that happened in the vicinity of South Business 281 and Palo Blanco, according to Alice Police Chief Eden García.

Garcia told KRIS 6 News that a man with a gunshot wound entered the Mi Ranchito Restaurant around 4 p.m. on Aug. 26. The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to the area hospital.

Police are speaking with witnesses. However, details of the incident are limited as the case is under investigation.

No arrest has been made. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 361-664-0186 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers of South Texas at 361-664-STOP (7867). Tipsters may earn a cash reward.