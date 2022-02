The man killed in a shooting on the 2200 block of Bolivar Street on Saturday morning has been identified.

Caleb Martinez died of gunshot wounds to the chest at a local hospital after Corpus Christi Police Department officers found the 17-year-old was found in the street.

A second 16-year-old suspect in the shooting also was arrested Tuesday by Robstown Police Department officers and the US Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force.