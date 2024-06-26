Here's how you can get flights on Frontier for under $30 this week

Who says you can't give other people gifts on your own birthday? Not Frontier Airlines.

In honor of its 30th anniversary, the carrier is offering one-way flight fares starting at just $29. The "100 Trips Under $30" promotion includes flights to and from various big cities in the U.S., including Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles, Orlando, Chicago, New York City and Las Vegas.

But the deal only lasts until June 27, so hopeful travelers better act quickly.

To book, customers must purchase nonstop travel on a Monday through Thursday or Saturday up until Nov. 13. Round-trip purchases aren't required, and you must make the reservation with a seven-day advance.

There are some blackout dates though, including July 3 and 5 through 7, Aug. 29, Sept. 2 to 3, Oct. 10 and 14 to 15, and Nov. 7 and 11 to 12. And not all markets will be available for each date of travel.

These reservations will be nonrefundable, but Frontier says refunds will be allowed for flights booked seven days or more before the departure if the refund request is made within 24 hours of the initial reservation.

Frontier Airlines commenced operations on July 5, 1994, between its Denver headquarters and four cities in North Dakota. It now operates flights to more than 120 locations in the U.S., Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America.

It's known as one of the U.S. market's ultra-low-cost carriers, meaning it has minimal additions to its fare and carries a greater chance you'll be paying for upgrades. But recently, the airline has kicked off new offerings to usher in "The New Frontier" with "more transparency through upfront pricing," it says.

The offerings include the introduction of four new fare classes — basic, economy, premium and business — with the highest three offering no change or cancellation fees when making travel reservations. Passengers will get a future flight credit with the airline when canceling a trip. There is also an UpFront Plus offering, which gives customers in the first two rows of the aircraft an upgraded seating arrangement with extra leg and elbow room and a guaranteed empty middle seat.