Watch Live: US Army's 250th Birthday Celebration parade and fireworks

The 250th birthday celebration of the Army began just before 6:30 p.m. ET with a showcase of equipment, flyovers and a parachute demonstration. The events will also have a concert, an enlistment and reenlistment ceremony and fireworks around 9:30 p.m.

The affair was not without controversy. The cost of the parade is expected to reach $45 million. The events also fell on the 79th birthday of President Donald Trump, who was in attendance.

Live updates below, time stamps are in Eastern Time :

7:48 p.m. Change of plans

Officials confirm to Scripps News that the U.S. Air Force Thunderbird flyover scheduled for the parade has been canceled due to the inclement weather.

7:45 p.m. Future Army era

Leading the future Army section will be the band of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Future troops, including members of the Texas A&M Army Corps of Cadets, new enlistees just going through Army initial entry training, cadets from the Virginia Military Institute and cadets from The Citadel in South Carolina will be among the marching procession, said The Associated Press.

One of the more intriguing sights was robotic dogs parading alongside soldiers.

Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP Helicopters from the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, from left, MH-6 Little Bird's, MH-60 Black Hawk's, and MH-47 Chinook's, fly behind the Washington Monument during military parade commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington.

7:10 pm. Modern Army era

The final war portion of the parade will is featuring a long procession of various heavy tanks, artillery, drones and helicopters the Army is counting on for any near-term future conflict.

That includes scores of Black Hawk helicopters, all variants of towed and self-propelled artillery, and even the HIMARS High Mobility Artillery Rocket System that has been so coveted by Ukraine as it fights Russia, reported The Associated Press.

6:46 p.m. Desert Storm era

The marching soldiers transitioned into the Desert Battle Dress Uniform, which includes the famous "chocolate-chip camouflage" or "cookie dough camouflage.

This portion of the parade featured Bradley fighting vehicles. According to The Associated Press, Bradleys have been used since the 1960s and extensively during the U.S. wars in Iraq.

More recently, the U.S. has given some to the Ukrainian military to assist in its fight against Russia, The Associated Press said.

This era of the parade also featured U.S. M1-Abrams tanks.

Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP President Donald Trump attends a military parade commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary, coinciding with his 79th birthday, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington.

Units marching included the 1st Infantry Division based at Fort Cavazos, Texas, soon to be renamed Fort Hood, said The Associated Press.

6:40 p.m. Vietnam War era

Soldiers donned in Vietnam War era uniforms began marching after a flyover of multiple Bell UH-1 Iroquois helicopters, more commonly called "Hueys." The helicopters are notable for their widespread use during the Vietnam War, which was often referred to as "The Helicopter War."

Mark Schiefelbein/AP U.S. Army UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters perform a flyover during an event to honor the Army's 250th anniversary, coinciding with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington.

6:35 p.m. World War I and World War II eras

Soldiers from the Army's 82nd Airborne Division marched past the viewing stand with President Trump dressed in World War I era uniforms.

The 150 soldiers wearing period costumes for World War I are from the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division, based at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, according to The Associated Press. The unit was established in August 1917 and was nicknamed the “All-Americans” because soldiers were initially pulled from 48 states to form it.

Six historic jeeps were in formation for the World War II section of the parade, which began their military use during that period.

6:20 p.m.: Parade Begins

Although it was scheduled for 6:30 p.m., the parade began a little early amid inclement weather across Washington. Officials have said the festivities will be held rain or shine.

Jacquelyn Martin/AP A military parade commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary and coinciding with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington.

President Trump, who turned 79 on Saturday, was joined on a special viewing stand south of the White House to watch the display of American military with first lady Melania Trump to his right and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to his left.

The marching began with The Old Guard, the Army's oldest active-duty infantry regiment, with roots to 1784. It serves as the Army's official ceremonial unit. Shortly after, the Army's Golden Knights parachute team floated over down to The Ellipse, part of the White House grounds, just before rain began to pick up. The group was scheduled to go towards the end of the parade, but likely changed due to the weather.

The paratrooper spectacle was followed by the 1st Cavalry Division from Texas.